Two suspects charged for Montgomery County assault and robbery, third suspect still unidentified

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Two suspects have been charged for a robbery that happened on December 19 in Montgomery County, according to police.

Abraham William Assemian, 19 of Horizon Run Way and Joshua Aaron Moore, 19 of Taverney Terrace have been arrested and charged for assaulting and stealing from an 18-year-old male victim in Montgomery Village.

The police need help finding a third suspect.

The investigation found that the two arrested approached the victim near his home on Walker Choice Road. The victim knew the suspects. They all walked together on Montgomery Village Avenue where a third suspect joined them.

All four then entered a drainage tunnel that runs under Midcounty Highway.

Then, Assemian, Moore, and the third suspect assaulted the victim, stole property from him, and fled.

The victim sustained minor injuries during the assault and robbery.

On December 21, Assemian and Moore were each arrested and both charged with robbery, theft: $100 to under $1,500, and second-degree assault. Assemian and Moore are being held without bond.

Investigators continue to work to identify the third suspect in this robbery.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed this robbery or who has knowledge of this robbery to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest in this case.