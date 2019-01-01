Two suspects arrested for armed carjacking in Wheaton Video

WHEATON, Md. - Two suspects are in custody for an armed carjacking in Wheaton, Maryland.

It happened just outside of the Westfield Wheaton mall on the 11,100 block of Veirs Mill Road. Police say a woman reported two suspects showed her a handgun and took her car. The woman gave a description of the suspect and less than 20 minutes later, the suspects were spotted in the stolen vehicle with a fake handgun. Police say this case is still under investigation.