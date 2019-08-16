Two men charged with second-degree rape

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Two Montgomery County men have been charged with second-degree rape of an 11-year-old girl.

Carlos Palacios, 28, has been charged with four counts of second-degree rape. Mauricio Berrera-Navidad, 29, has been charged with one count of second-degree rape.

County Executive Marc Elrich released a statement earlier this week saying both men are undocumented immigrants. The county plans to comply with Federal Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) by notifying them when, and if, the men are released from custody.