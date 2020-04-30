Two men arrested after Fairland home invasion

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police have arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in the Fairland area home invasion robbery back in January.

49-year-old Dean Roy Thomas of Laurel and 41-year-old Luke Hinds of Upper Marlbaro have been charged with home invasion and robbery related offenses. The two suspects broke into a home on piano lane where they threatened the homeowner with a gun and then stole a safe and other belongings.

Both Thomas and Hinds are currently being held without bond.

