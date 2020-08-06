Two injured in shooting near IHOP, suspects sought

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Takoma Park police are investigating a shooting – where two people were shot outside of an IHOP restaurant early Thursday morning. The incident happened on the 7400 block of New Hampshire Avenue.

When police arrived on the scene, officers said they spoke to several witnesses who gave the following information: A man got into a fight that escalated and he shot a victim. A second suspect, who police said was a friend of the victim, took out a handgun and shot back. Police say this was followed by numerous shots, some even striking the glass of the IHOP. Both shooters reportedly left in separate vehicles in unknown directions.

Police need your help identifying the suspect:

The first suspect was described by police as a black male, wearing a white shirt, blue shorts, black baseball cap and a blue mask.

The second suspect was described by police as a black male with curly hair, a thin build and 6-feet tall, wearing all black clothing.

The case is under investigation. Call Takoma Park police at (301) 270-1100 with any information.

