Two Frederick County landmarks awarded grants from the Maryland Historical Trust

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Historic Trust has just awarded grants totaling over $50,000 to two Frederick County landmarks.

The Trust awarded $40,000 to the Schifferstadt Architectural Museum in Frederick. The Schifferstadt Museum is a National Historic Landmark and one of the earliest known homes in Frederick.

The B&O WB Tower in Brunswick was awarded $15,000. The tower apart of Brunswick’s association with the railroad.

The grant will be use by the Frederick County Landmarks Foundation  to help with simple repairs and and the installation of a new gutter system. The grants are part of the Preservation Capital Grants Program.

