Two female suspects at-large after stealing, brandishing knife

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are on the lookout for two female suspects involved in a theft and an assault at the Westfield Wheaton Mall in December.

The suspects went to the mall to have a phone screen fixed at a repair shop.

When the service was finished, they asked to check that the phone worked and took off with the phone without paying.

When an employee came after them, one of the suspects pulled out a knife and told him to “back away.” The two then ran out of the mall.

This isn’t the only recent incident of violent crime at the Westfield Wheaton Mall.

“It’s a public place with a lot of people, there have been incidents that have occurred there. When we release video to the public of these crimes, we hope the public comes forward and provides information and that we’re able to make arrests in these cases,” said Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti.

This comes several weeks after a suspect was arrested in a different armed robbery and theft case from back in September.