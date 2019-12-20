Two arrests made in Takoma Park shooting

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Takoma Park Police have made arrests in a shooting that happened near a high school last month.

Anthony Gomez-Marin and Elda Johanna Saravia-Benavidea, were both arrested and charged in connection to the shooting. Police say on November 17 they were called to the report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Larch Avenue and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. An investigation revealed the incident between the victims and unknown suspects may have started at Prince George’s mall and escalated in Takoma Park. Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A joint investigation with detectives from the Prince George’s County Police Department revealed the identity of suspects. Both are being charged with. Attempted 1st degree murder, 1st degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and malicious destruction of property.