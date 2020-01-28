Two arrested in Gaithersburg drug bust

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Two people are behind bars after a drug bust at a Gaithersburg home last week.

The Gaithersburg Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit served a search and seizure warrant at a home on Lake Katrine Terrace. Police recovered significant quantities of narcotics including cocaine and crack sorted out for distribution. 10 lbs. of marijuana, prescription pills, paraphernalia indicative of distribution, ammunition, and over $7,000 in U.S. currency were also recovered from the home.