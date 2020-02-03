Tuscarora High School educator is a finalist in Post’s Teacher of the Year Award

Lydia Kowalski found out she’s a finalist for The Washington Post Teacher of the Year Award on Feb. 3, 2020 (Courtesy: Frederick County Public Schools in Maryland)

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick County, Maryland teacher at Tuscarora High School is in the running to win The Washington Post Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced in April this year.

Lydia Kowalski, a literacy specialist, was announced as a finalist for the award, which recognizes educators who “exemplify excellence” and who “contribute to improvements in education,” according to a press release by Frederick County Public Schools.

Tuscarora Principal Christopher Berry and Kowalski’s fellow educators, as well as students all supported her recommendation for Teacher of the Year. One Class of 2021 student said Kowalski “has an innate ability to find out what kind of push you need… especially through the books she gives out.”

Another student said she is a “model teacher” for “inspiring her students to aim higher in their education” and as “a teacher who touches the hearts of anyone she interacts with.”

“When students speak of teachers who inspire them at Tuscarora High School, invariably Ms. Kowalski’s name is in the mix. It is a combination of her personal enthusiasm and her ability to unlock in students the ability to love reading and the English language,” Berry said.

Kowalski was surprised with the news Monday morning by the school Superintendent Dr. Terry Alban, and Board of Education President Brad W. Young. Her parents, husband and daughter also came out for the announcement.

She became an educator at Tuscarora in 2014, following assignments throughout the county from 2002, including teaching at West Frederick Middle School, Ballenger Creek Middle School and Hood College.