Trump administration is sending over 1.8 million BinaxNOW COVID-19 tests to Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sending over 1.8 million state-of-the art- Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 tests to Maryland.

This new rapid point of care tests will significantly advance Governor Hogan’s state reopening effort by diagnosing Coronavirus infection in as little as fifteen minutes.

The tests will be distributed at the discretion of Governor Gogan to support testing K-12 students, teachers, nursing home patients and staff, higher education, critical infrastructure, first responders, and other priorities as he deems fit.

As of now over 531,000 BinaxNOW tests have already been shipped to Maryland.