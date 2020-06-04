True Freedom Act of 2020

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Survivors of human trafficking now have the opportunity to vacate a wide range of convictions linked to trafficking, such as loitering, indecent exposure, and drug possession.

With such convictions for minor crimes related to human trafficking remaining on these survivors’ records, they were never truly free or given the chance to heal.

“What this law does, is it says that if you’re a survivor of sex trafficking, and you have convictions for this list of petty crimes, you can get that conviction completely and totally erased,” said Executive Director of the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault, Lisae Jordan, “You can start fresh and continue on with your life without the weight of a conviction of your record.”

The bill went into effect on June 1.