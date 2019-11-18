Trooper pulls passenger from burning car

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– On Sunday, around 2:15 a.m., Maryland State Police responded to a call about a vehicle collision on Interstate 70 at Braddock Mountain. When they arrived a vehicle was overturned and on fire.

According to state police, the driver of the vehicle Tyler Kisner was taken to Frederick memorial hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The passenger, however, was on fire when police arrived and suffered third-degree burns, he is currently in stable condition.

Maryland state police are still investigating the cause of this accident but say alcohol was a contributing factor. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Frederick Barrack Duty Officer a 301-600-4150.