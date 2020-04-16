Trone pushes for funding to address mental health issues during pandemic

MARYLAND (WDVM) — A recent study reveals nearly 70% of Americans are dealing with more anxiety during this pandemic, as many are worried about securing their jobs, homes and just overall living that normal life that we’re all used to.

Congressman David Trone (MD-06) hosted a COVID-19 mental health webinar on Thursday to discuss the importance of mental health. Over 350 people tuned in with four local experts, weighing in on the state of mental health during this crisis. Trone has worked to make investing in the nation’s mental health system a top priority. He’s now working to get additional funding through the second CARES Act, which leaders are working to pass in the coming weeks. This will include provisions to directly address the mental health effects of the coronavirus outbreak. The bill included $250 million in funding for certified community behavioral health centers. “We’re working to get bipartisan agreements. If we get a bunch of those things in, it can change mental health care forever in this country,” Trone stated.

The panel included experts from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, Sheppard Pratt Health Systems and Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. Some of these local organizations provide virtual support groups and mental health counseling.

Watch a full replay of the webinar here.