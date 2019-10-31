Trial ends in Torres Trial with verdict expected Friday

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Closing statements were delivered Thursday in the trial of Dr. Ernesto Torres, with a final verdict expected Friday.

Defense attorneys for the established pediatrician say Torres admits he could have touched his 18-year-old former patient’s genitals during an exam of her stomach area, but maintains there was no criminal intent.

The defense also argued Torres’ innocence on the basis that there was no force used in the alleged rape. The defense pointed to Torres’ senior age and presumed inability to physically force such an attack.

Prosecutors argued back that the victim testified the incident lasted about five minutes when staff of the office had left for the day, labeling it a crime of opportunity. The state also pointed out that no physical force is needed to prove the crime; instead, the use of force was presented in Torres as a professional and person of authority over the victim.

Judge William R. Nicklas, Jr. will deliver a final verdict on Friday afternoon, stating that he was “not comfortable trying to rush that today.”