Tree pruning to begin in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md, (WDVM) — The city of Frederick has announced that Allegheny Power has hired line clearance contractor NG Gilbert to perform tree pruning work.

All trees planted within the public right of ways are regulated by the state of Maryland Roadside Tree Care laws and can be pruned on the state’s orders.

Residents will be notified with orange door tags if trees on their property will be removed. pruning will last until March.

The City thanks residents for their patience during these efforts. For questions regarding Allegheny Power’s tree trimming policies, please call 1-800-ALLEGHENY. For other questions, contact City Arborist, Tom Rippeon, at grippeon@cityoffrederickmd.gov or 301-600-1233.