Tree and wires down, blocking Onondaga Road in Bethesda

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — According to Pete Piringer, Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Service, there’s a large tree and wires down on Onondaga Road near Massachusetts Avenue. Onondaga Road is blocked, shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the Maryland Emergency Management Agency, Montgomery County is under a thunderstorm warning until 7 p.m.
Piringer also tweeted a tree fell on a house on the 4800 block of Western Ave.
