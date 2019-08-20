Tree and wires down, blocking Onondaga Road in Bethesda

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — According to Pete Piringer, Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Service, there’s a large tree and wires down on Onondaga Road near Massachusetts Avenue. Onondaga Road is blocked, shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Maryland Emergency Management Agency, Montgomery County is under a thunderstorm warning until 7 p.m.

Piringer also tweeted a tree fell on a house on the 4800 block of Western Ave.

For thunderstorm warnings and more, visit LocalDVM weather.

