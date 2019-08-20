Tree and wires down, blocking Onondaga Road in Bethesda

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — According to Pete Piringer, Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Service, there’s a large tree and wires down on Onondaga Road near Massachusetts Avenue. Onondaga Road is blocked, shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Maryland Emergency Management Agency, Montgomery County is under a thunderstorm warning until 7 p.m.

MEMA ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Montgomery County in MD until 7:00pm. #mdwx — Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MDMEMA) (@MDMEMA) August 20, 2019

Piringer also tweeted a tree fell on a house on the 4800 block of Western Ave.

Onondaga Rd near Massachusetts Avenue, Bethesda, large tree down, wires down, Onondaga Rd BLOCKED — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 20, 2019

