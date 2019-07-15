Traffic stop leads to multiple arrests

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– Montgomery County Police recovered a large number of drugs and arrested three individuals that possessed an illegally loaded firearm during a traffic stop over the weekend.

Officers said they stopped Tracy Fogle, 30, near the Westfield Plaza Wheaton area after officers smelled the presence of marijuana. After searching the vehicle, a loaded and chambered Glock 22 was discovered and a significant quantity of marijuana was also found, according to police. Officers arrested the driver and both passengers Mustafa Campbell, 20, and Kortez Tresvant, 21.

