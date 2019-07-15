Traffic stop leads to multiple arrests

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– Montgomery County Police recovered a large number of drugs and arrested three individuals that possessed an illegally loaded firearm during a traffic stop over the weekend.
Officers said they stopped Tracy Fogle, 30, near the Westfield Plaza Wheaton area after officers smelled the presence of marijuana. After searching the vehicle, a loaded and chambered Glock 22 was discovered and a significant quantity of marijuana was also found, according to police. Officers arrested the driver and both passengers Mustafa Campbell, 20, and Kortez Tresvant, 21.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App