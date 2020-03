FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) -- The Animal Welfare League of Frederick County rescues hundreds of animals, but one, in particular, has captured the hearts of people all over the world. And the feline’s online fame is helping to raise thousands of dollars.

"He instantly had this really intense following. I don't even know how to explain it because we have many, many kittens but he was very popular right from the beginning,” explained volunteer with the Animal Welfare League, Karen Severns.