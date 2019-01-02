Tractor trailer truck gets stuck under railroad bridge in Frederick Video

FREDERICK, Md. - A tractor trailer had a hard time making its way under a bridge in Frederick on Wednesday morning, because it got stuck.

As you can see in the photos provided by Maryland State Police; the tractor trailer truck exceeded the height of the railroad bridge on Green Valley road on Route 75.

Officials say this happened shortly before 7 a.m., and although no injuries were reported, it shut down Route 75 in both directions for a while until units cleared the scene.

"A commercial vehicle, and force division State Police assisted with the investigation, and helped clear the roadway along with the State Highway Administration, and the CSX Railroad Personell were notified,” Said Sgt. Matthai with Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack.

Officials say there was no structural damage to the bridge.