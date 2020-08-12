MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to a car collision involving a tractor-trailer on Southbound I-270, south of Shady Grove Rd.
According to officials, the driver of the vehicle was entrapped and required removal from the vehicle. Some lanes are blocked.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
- Pregnant woman fatally hit by car while walking on California sidewalk with husband
- Minnesota’s Omar holds off well-funded primary challenger
- Tractor-trailer involved collision in Montgomery County
- Heavy rainfall likely on your commute home on this Wednesday
- Slow-moving storms expected today and the rest of the week
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App