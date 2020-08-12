Tractor-trailer involved collision in Montgomery County

I-270

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to a car collision involving a tractor-trailer on Southbound I-270, south of Shady Grove Rd.

According to officials, the driver of the vehicle was entrapped and required removal from the vehicle. Some lanes are blocked.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

