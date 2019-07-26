Tractor trailer full of chocolate bars tips over on I-270

Officials say an officer was making a traffic stop when his police cruiser was hit.

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Early Friday morning, a tractor-trailer hit a Montogmery County Police car and later tipped over on I-270 in Germantown.

Officials said an officer was making a traffic stop when his police cruiser was hit. The officer is unharmed.

The driver of the truck needed to be extricated from the cab, but does not have any major injuries, according to rescue officials.

The tractor-trailer blocked an exit ramp for several hours while crews worked to remove around 40,000 of chocolate bars from the truck.

Pete Piringer of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services said, “as it turns out, the cargo was candy. Although it sounds like a sweet situation, it certainly was not, it was quite a mess that took hours to clean up. The candy itself was Hershey bars and Kit-Kats, so certainly we handled that with due diligence.”

As of 2 p.m., the exit ramp at Route 118 was still closed while crews worked to clear the scene.