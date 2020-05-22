CHEVY CHASE, Md. (WDVM) — Tractor-trailer crash causes major delays in Montgomery County Thursday morning.

Montgomery County fire and rescue officials say the Inner Loop I-495 crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. The driver was taken to the hospital for injuries. The tractor-trailers diesel fuel tanks spilled onto the roadway causing crews to close part of the beltway between Connecticut and Georgia avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated.