Tractor trailer and dump truck crash on I-70 WB

Courtesy of MSP Frederick Barrack

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police responded to a tractor trailer and dump truck crash Friday afternoon on I-70 westbound near I-270.

The police did not report any injuries or permanent road closures.

