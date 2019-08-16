Tractor trailer and dump truck crash on I-70 WB

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police responded to a tractor trailer and dump truck crash Friday afternoon on I-70 westbound near I-270.
The police did not report any injuries or permanent road closures.
by: Fareeha Rehman
