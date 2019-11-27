Townhouse fire in Frederick under control

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A townhouse fire was reported in Frederick, Maryland shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Ellison Court. According to Frederick County Fire and Rescue, the fire is impacted the attic as well as the second and third floors.

According to Frederick County dispatch, the fire was under control by 6:40 p.m. There was no information available yet on injuries or damage estimates by 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story.