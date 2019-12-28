Town seeks input for master plan

The Town of Thurmont is asking for your thoughts on what the area should look like ten years from now.

THURMONT, Md (WDVM) — The Town of Thurmont is asking for your thoughts on what the area should look like ten years from now.

The Thurmont Planning Commission has begun the process of updating its master plan, which guides growth, development, and conservation within the town that sits in the northern tip of Frederick County.

Town officials describe the process as an involved look at the entire town and they rely on resident input for ideas.

“What would we like to change about Thurmont? Is there something we need in Thurmont that the residents are interested in getting? Those are all sort of things we talk about during the Master Plan [process.] If you have something you’re really concerned about, an idea you really feel is good for the community, the best place to express that is here in person,” explained mayor for the Town of Thurmont, John Kinnaird.

During the master plan process, the planning commission will also consider petitions from property owners who wish to change the zoning classification for their property.

On January 16 the Town of Thurmont will host a public workshop on the master plan at the municipal office.