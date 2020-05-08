Town of Thurmont re-open parks

In the city, basketball courts, tennis courts, and the dog park with re-open Friday

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — After Maryland Governor, Larry Hogan (R), lifted some restrictions Wednesday, the Mayor of Thurmont announced the re-opening of parks in the town.

Mayor John Kinnaird, reopened several park facilities today including playgrounds, tennis courts, and basketball courts. Kinnaird said residents and visitors are encouraged to continue social distancing and to wash their hands before and after using any equipment.

“If you do not feel safe about playing on the playground equipment, please do not play on it,” said Kinnaird. “If you do not want your kids around other children is this a prime opportunity to not bring them into the parks.”

The City of Frederick announced the Clustered Spires Golf Course will re-open on Saturday.

Basketball courts, tennis courts, and the dog park with re-open Friday.