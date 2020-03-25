Town of Thurmont enforces curfew for minors

Kinnaird said the decision was also in conjunction with Hogan's request for residents to stay inside

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — The Town of Thurmont is asking the local police department to enforce a curfew on minors.

Mayor John Kinnaird says the curfew has always been there but has not been typically enforced. But, Kinnaird asked police to enforce the curfew for kids under 18.

The curfew is Monday to Friday from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. and Saturday and Sundays from 1:01 a.m. to 5 a.m.

“In this current situation, I think it is a good idea that we do not have any kids in the street at night – late at night – especially in the early morning,” said Kinnaird. “So I asked the Chief to ask his officers to enforce the curfew for now.”

Kinnaird said the decision was also in conjunction with Governor Hogan’s request for residents to stay inside during the pandemic.

