Town of Thurmont closes all playgrounds

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — After Maryland Governor Larry Hogan asked all Marylanders to avoid all playgrounds and pavilions, the Town of Thurmont has closed all playground equipment.

Town staff covered the town’s 11 playgrounds with warning tape. Mayor John Kinnaird said the town’s park will remain open and can be used for walking, biking, skating, and jogging. But has been asked to keep children of all ages from using any playground equipment.

“We took it upon ourselves to go ahead and close off the playground equipment in the town of Thurmont that includes basketball courts, tennis courts, and other areas like that where people congregate,” said Kinnaird.

Kinnaird said all the playgrounds were sanitized earlier in the day and this closure will remain in effect until further notice.