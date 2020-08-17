Town of Mt. Airy commemorates 100 years of women’s suffrage

The committee will continue to highlight extraordinary Mount Airy women serving as business owners, educators, mothers, volunteers, and more

MT. AIRY, Md (WDVM) – The town of Mount Airy held an event Sunday to celebrate 100 years of women’s suffrage.

Dozens of Mount Airy women of all ages met on Main Street for a group photo, celebrating and recognizing 2020 as the “Year of the Woman.”

“I don’t care who you vote for,” Town Councilwoman Patty Washabaugh said. “But always remember that was a right that people have fought very hard to have.”

Year of the Woman Committee member Wendi Peters said the town had several events planned for the year to celebrate the centennial, but were scaled back or postponed during the ongoing pandemic.

“To have a turnout like this, given all of the constraints that we’re dealing with in our state with COVID,” Peters said. “I think it was a pretty good turnout.”

Participants were encouraged to wear symbolic colors for the photo: purple representing justice, dignity, and power, while green represented hope.

Peters said the community should stay tuned for what the committee has planned for the rest of the year, and possibly beyond.

“We’re kind of hoping we can pick up where we left off once things get a little more open and we’re all adjusted to COVID,” Peters said. “The state has done a remarkable job, but we’re hoping we can get a little beyond that and go forward with some of the events we had planned.”

In the meantime, the committee will continue to highlight extraordinary Mount Airy women serving as business owners, educators, mothers, volunteers, and more.