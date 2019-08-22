Town makes plans to address Main Street speeding

The Town of New Market is also considering structures to help prevent collisions

NEW MARKET, Md. (WDVM) — Following an outcry from residents, the town of New Market is addressing speeding and road conditions on one of its busiest streets.

Town board members have plans to install speed limit signs on Main Street that display the 25-mile-per-hour speed limit. In the process, the town will take down former signs that displayed a 30-mile-per-hour speed limit.

While discussions continue on the installation of a possible speed camera on the road, board members are also considering adding parking-bollards ahead of alleyways to prevent cars from parking close to the alley opening and blocking the vision of oncoming drivers.

Town officials say this could prevent collisions that have happened in the past.

“The biggest problem we’re having is that you can’t see when you come out of the alleys, so people have to sneak out and that’s what we’re thinking causes most of the accidents,” said Town of New Market councilmember, Dennis Kimble.

Kimble says new speed limit signs will likely be placed next week, ahead of the first day of school.