Tornado siren test scheduled in Middletown and Myersville

Frederick, Md (WDVM) – Residents in the Middletown and Myersville are being advised of a siren test scheduled for noon on Saturday, May 9.

The Frederick County Division of Emergency Management will be conducting a live “tornado warning” test of their community warning sirens.

Residents will hear an audible siren followed by a voice announcing a tornado warning and urging people to seek shelter and tune to their local TV station for reports.

The siren is only a test and residents are not asked to take any special actions.