Topgolf bringing hundreds of jobs to Montgomery County

If you need a job before the holidays roll in, you might be in luck as Topgolf has made its way to Montgomery County. The company will be hiring nearly 600 people for its new Germantown location.

The technology based golf range has been gaining popularity as there are a few locations in our region. The company is hosting hiring events from now through November. The range has a virtual field for people to golf at any age.

“Were doing about 18 to 20 mission ambitions which is our recruiting events, were looking for servers, bartenders, bar backs, support, drink runners, food runners, golf services,” said Phil Shabat, Topgolf Germantown, director of operations.

The venue is set to open mid-January. Hiring events will be held at the Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg. To attend the hiring event, register here.