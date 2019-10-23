Toddler recovers from apartment building fall

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — A toddler is now home and recovering after he fell from a top floor window of a high-rise apartment building last month.

Yaphet Mulat is one lucky three year old. He’s miraculously recovering from falling out of a window in an apartment building while his parents were asleep.

“We are very lucky, very lucky, God saved us,” said Tamirat Mulat, the father.

His father says this is a parent’s worst nightmare, the toddler managed to climb on a nightstand by the window and pushed it out.

The three-year-old fell from way up on the 11th floor, landing in the bushes.

“When I saw the window down and the police car, I realized something happened,” said Mulat.

Upon impact he suffered a broken arm and neck and had to spend a month in the hospital.

“It’s horrible for me to remember that and it’s a headache for me always,” said Mulat.

Yaphet just celebrated his 3rd birthday at the Takoma Park Police Department – as they now have a relationship.

“He’s actually the same before the accident, he plays, he watches TV,” said Mulat.

Since the accident, Yaphet’s father installed safety locks on all of their windows to be sure this would never happen again.

The Mulat family thanks the first responders, Takoma Park Police, and the staff at children’s hospital – as they say they all made this horrific experience better.