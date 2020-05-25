Toddler injured after fall from apartment window in Gaithersburg

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A toddler was injured after falling from an upper story window in Gaithersburg on Monday.
The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Department responded to a 7-story apartment building in the 18700 block of Walkers Choice Road. Spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that the toddler fell onto the pavement and was taken to the hospital.
The incident happened around 4 p.m. There was no information regarding which story the toddler fell from or how the toddler fell.
