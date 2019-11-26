‘Tis the season to eat, but not for your dogs

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — As you chow down on your delicious food this holiday season, a local veterinarian is issuing this public service announcement: be mindful of what you feed your pet.

During the holidays, it’s very easy to forget that our pets are not human. We then get into the habit of overfeeding them, thus upsetting their digestive system and compromising their health. Humans are much larger and heavier than dogs and cats and can handle bigger food servings; pets cannot.

“If we make it a rule to calm down with feeding our dogs people food, they would do great,” said Dr. Kelsey Krammer from Glade Valley Animal Hospital.

Common holiday food that could harm your dog: