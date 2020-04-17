Tips needed: Multiple shooting incidents in Burtonsville area

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Since April 8, there has been reports of multiple shootings that Montgomery County police believe are not random. Police say the shootings are happening in the Burtonsville area. According to police, there’s been one 18-year-old man who was shot, with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers need people to come forward with any information regarding the following incidents.

The victim was shot in the 14600 block of Wexhall Terrace around 7:55 p.m. on April 8. Police said they found multiple shell casings in the area.

Another shooting was reported the next day, in the 3600 block of Silver Spruce Circle around 10 p.m. Responding officers said they found multiple shell casings in the area.

Then on April 12, it was midnight when officers responded to the area of Greencastle Road and Turnbridge Drive. According to the Emergency Communications Center, there were multiple calls for the sounds of shots fired, and police again found multiple shell casings in the area.

Two days later, police found multiple shell casings in Edgewood Park area after responding to multiple calls of the sound of gunshots in the 1400 block of Castle Boulevard and Edgewood Park area at approximately 2:35 p.m.

The latest Burtonsville area shooting report happened on April 17 around 3:25 a.m. Police said the gunshots were heard in the area of Crosswood Drive, and police found multiple shell casings.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information about these shootings or the identities of the suspect(s) involved contact the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest in this case. Callers may remain anonymous.