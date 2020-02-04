Thurmont’s mayor to attend State of the Union address

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — Most Americans will watch the president’s State of the Union address on TV, but the town of Turmont’s mayor will be up close and personal at the Capital.

Mayor John Kinnard was invited by Congressman Jamie Raskin to be a guest at Tuesday’s State of the Union Address. Just a small-town guy, Mayor Kinnard says being invited is beyond his wildest dreams and he says he is looking forward to being in the same room as the leadership of the United States.

“It’s not the state of the republican party, it’s the State of the Union and the entire nation,” said Kinnard. “We play a small part in that. I’m at the lowest level of governance and I’m going to be seated with the highest level of governance, and that is quite an honor.”

While he is excited to attend, the mayor says the only problem is that he won’t be able to take a camera or phone to document this unique experience.