Thurmont officials sanitize playgrounds

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — As more cases of coronavirus continue to increase in Maryland, we spoke with officials in Northern Frederick County on how they are taking steps to keep their community safe.

In Thurmont, Maryland, town officials are taking steps to combat COVID-19.

“We have had residents concerned about kids using the play equipment,” said Thurmont Mayor, John Kinnaird.

Town staff along with Thurmont-based company, Playground Specialists, Inc., spent Wednesday sanitizing play equipment at East End Park.

“With kids being out of school, they are on the park playgrounds and even school playgrounds a lot more than they probably normally are,” said the owner of Playground Specialists, Inc., Jeff Barber.

Barber said according to the CDC, UV light helps kill the virus, but under the shaded areas, it is important to sanitize the playground.

“According to the EPA and CDC, we are using one to two tablespoons of common chlorine bleach mixed with gallon water,” said Barber. “Our sanitizer that we are using is spray-on, per mixing that, and then we spray in onto to the entire playground surface.”

Kinnaird said sanitizing the equipment is extremely important. He says if you are uncomfortable with your child playing on the playground … don’t let them play on it.

“We are trying to make sure kids, who can carry the disease, but not necessarily show side effects from it, do not spread it through groups of children,” said Kinnaird.

Town officials said they will be sanitizing all eleven playgrounds by the end of the week.