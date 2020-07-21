Thurmont Mayor, town officials ask for public help in recent vandalism incidents

Mayor John Kinnaird says the latest incident over the weekend involved the damage of newly-planted trees

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — The Town of Thurmont is calling on residents to help with information after an uptick in vandalism.

Mayor John Kinnaird says that over the weekend, five trees planted within the last year at both Eyler Road Park and Community Park were split in half and damaged.

Kinnaird adds that this comes after vandalism incidents to a public park restroom, trash cans and picnic tables that he believes has been committed by more than more person.

“They tried to wreck picnic tables, they throw trash all over the place, they wrecked toilet paper holders in the [public] restroom,” Kinnaird explained, “But these are living things that we’ve planted to try and improve our environment and when they damaged [the trees], it gets to be aggravating.”

Now the town is asking for anyone with information about the wreckage to come forward.

“I think we need to draw the line and this should be it. This is a public project that we’ve done, planting trees. We put a lot of time and effort into it, the community really loves to have trees in our parks,” said Kinnaird, “When you have someone destroying the trees, I think that’s just not right.”

The town is attempting to save most of the trees, but at least one could be beyond repair.

Kinnaird says the town is considering purchasing and installing additional surveillance cameras in an effort to stop future vandalism.

“We will probably be putting in more surveillance cameras, which equates to more dollars, just to protect what we have here in town,” Kinnaird said.

