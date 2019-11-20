Thurmont man sentenced to 24 years for domestic abuse

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — A Thurmont man has been sentenced to two decades behind bars on charges of domestic assault.

On Tuesday, Frederick County Judge G. Edward Dwyer, Jr. sentenced 42-year-old Eddie Moore, Jr. to 24 years on three counts of second-degree assault stemming from a February attack.

The victim, Moore’s wife, told police that she was hit several times by Moore after she returned home and learned their vehicle had been wrecked.

The victim said Moore continued to strangle her with a crutch inside a Thurmont apartment along Boundary Avenue.

A responding officer noted that the victim suffered multiple injuries including swollen eyes, a cut on the back of the head, blood around the mouth, nose and face.

A jury found Moore guilty in September.

“Judge Dwyer actually went above sentencing guidelines in this sentence. The state’s attorney’s office feels this sentence sends a message that domestic is going to be aggressively prosecuted and that domestic abusers will be held accountable for their actions,” explained Will Cockey with the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The state’s attorney’s office encourages anyone experiencing domestic violence to report the crime to law enforcement, and to seek additional assistance.