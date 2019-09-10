Thurmont Liquors burglarized, suspect arrested

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — A Thurmont man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing Thurmont Liquors, located on Tippin Drive on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified by Thurmont Police as William Carbaugh, 40, was arrested and charged with two counts of breaking and entering, destruction of property and theft less than $1,500.

Thurmont Police responded to a report of the burglary around 7 a.m. and found the front glass door of the store shattered by a cinder block. Police said merchandise was missing, but they didn’t specify how much.

A citizen helped police identify Carbaugh through a surveillance photo, police said, and he was found at the 300 Blk of West Main St where numerous bottles of merchandise were recovered.

Carbaugh is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.