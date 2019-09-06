Thurmont installs speed camera near schools

The speed camera is fixed between Thurmont Elementary and Middle Schools

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — Drivers traversing the road past two Thurmont public schools now have an added reason to drive within the speed limit.

The town has installed a new speed camera along East Main Street between Thurmont Elementary and Middle Schools.

Town officials have been planning the installation since last year, and the camera recently became operational.

Drivers exceeding the 30 mph speed limit by 12 mph can be fined $40 after review from the local police department.

“I’m sure we’ll find some people that get caught in it but my hope is that people know it’s here, they see it, and they see the signs that say there’s photo enforcement on, that they slow down,” said Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird.

Kinnaird says an independent company provided the speed camera. The town paid for the pole that holds it up, and for the electric current that powers the camera.

The mayor also added that the town will receive 75-percent of the dollars generated from the citations, and the remaining 25-percent goes to the company.

Kinnaird says the town plans to install additional speed cameras in the future.