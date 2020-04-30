Thurmont Food Bank aims to meet increase in demand

With the help of community members, the food bank shelves are being restocked

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — In the weeks since the COVID-19 outbreak, many more families are requesting supplies from the Thurmont Food Bank. The community is stepping up to meet that rising demand.

In March, the food bank provided essentials to about 310 households, serving nearly 1,200 individuals throughout the northern Frederick county area.

“When we look at the end of April, and may and probably June, our numbers are just going to be sky-high,” said coordinator for the Thurmont Food Bank, Sally Joyner Giffin.

And with that mind, the local food bank has been trying to get their hands on as many grocery items like eggs, meat, canned goods and milk. Joyner Giffin says local grocery stores have told her they’ve have run into a strained supply chain.

“We had trouble getting food and just last week, our store room was almost completely empty,” said Joyner Giffin.

She mentioned the issue to Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird and after that, donations started pouring in.

“The food has just come flowing in from everywhere. People are coming up for new and resourceful ways of getting the food here. For instance, people are ordering from amazon and having it delivered here,” Joyner Giffin explained.

The local lions club also cooked up pulled pork and delivered it to the food bank and the Catoctin High School football team has rallied to pick up donations throughout town, Joyner Giffin says.

With an incoming 3,000 pound shipment from the Maryland Food Bank, the shelves are now stocked, and the storeroom is filling up and prepared to continue curbside distribution on Tuesday and Friday evening.

“People seem to be more thankful right now than any time I’ve seen,” explained Joanne Fuss Ricketts, a 13-year volunteer with the food bank.