THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — A Thurmont, Maryland family is displaced after a house fire Monday afternoon.

Fire crews in northern Frederick County responded to a two-story home on the 13000 block of Catoctin Furnace Road after 3 p.m. According to fire officials, no one was home at the time of the fire.

The fire marshal determined it started in the chimney of the home.

No injuries were reported.