Thurmont dedicates next phase of Main Street murals

THURMONT, Md (WDVM) – A new section of a mural project was unveiled Saturday morning on the main street in the town of Thurmont.

Local artist Yemi Fagbohun has been working on the art piece since 2014, showcasing several pieces of the town’s features and history.

He said Thurmont is a “jewel” of a town and he wanted his art to reflect that.

“We have so many things here, places where you can rejuvenate your spirit and build memories with yourself or with your family,” Fagbohun said. “It’s a celebration of all the things that make thurmont such a special place to be.”

The mural features panels of different aspects of Thurmont, also sporting portraits of every president who has ever visited Camp David

Yemi said he is considering a fourth phase of the mural installation for the back side of the building, but it is still in the early stages of his creative process.