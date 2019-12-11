Three people sent to the hospital after early morning fire

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Three people have been hospitalized after a Frederick house fire Tuesday morning.

Frederick County Fire and Rescue responded to the 1000 block of Wilson Place shortly before 7 a.m. for reports of a fire with entrapment.

On arrival, firefighters encountered flames coming from the front of the one-story home.

One adult had managed to escape, while two others were trapped inside the home and found unconscious. Both victims were rescued and transported to Frederick Memorial Hospital.

According to fire officials, one adult is in stable condition, while the other remains in critical condition. The adult who was able to escape was transported to Bayview Medical Center, treated and released.

About 45 firefighters were able to knock out the fire in about 15 minutes.

The cats that lived in the home have yet to be fully accounted for.

“We’re still trying to find the accountability. We believe there were three pets in the home, that hasn’t been confirmed. We know that one has been accounted for and I think the other two are still being looked for,” explained spokesperson for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, Sarah Campbell.

The fire was ruled accidental with estimated damage at $50,000.