Three people injured after truck hits light pole

A crash early Saturday morning left three people severely injured, one was electrocuted.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue PIO Pete Piringer says the call came in around 2 a.m. on the 20200 block of New Hampshire Avenue of Brinklow. A truck crashed into a light pole and surrounding buildings lost power. All three victims suffered traumatic injuries but one of them was electrocuted on impact.

“Medics where able to resuscitate that person that was an adult and transport them to a local trauma center,” said Piringer.



Officials with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said the person electrocuted remains in critical condition. The cause of the crash is still unknown.