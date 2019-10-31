Three men charged in armed robbery

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Three men have been charged in connection to an armed robbery and barricade situation that happened Wednesday in Frederick.

Bennie Hampton, Kiyewon Barnes, and Craig Walker face robbery and theft charges after police say the individuals allegedly targeted a victim in an apartment building along the 1300 block of Motter Avenue.

When police arrived on scene, the suspects allegedly refused to leave the apartment. Police say this led to more than an hour of negotiating their surrender.

The suspects were taken into custody without incident. Only one suspect was charged with armed robbery and use of a firearm during a violent crime.

“Based on the information that was given, we believe Mr. Hampton actually used the firearm and he was the only who used the fire arm in commission of the crime,” explained Acting Sgt. Kacie Strong. The victim was taken to a local hospital and released with minor injuries.