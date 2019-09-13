Three injured after early morning crash involving police vehicle

All three people were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A crash involving a police vehicle sent three people to the hospital.

Just before 5 a.m. on Friday, two deputies in a department vehicle traveling east on Monocacy Blvd. were hit by a car traveling west on the same street. They collided in an intersection near the I-70 exit in Frederick.

All three people were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

While the investigation is ongoing, police say it looks like the vehicle failed to give the police car the right of way at the intersection.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Sgt. Ruppenthal at 301-600-1046.